Unifor Ratifies Three-Year Deal with FCA Canada

FCA workers in Canada have voted to ratify their new three deal.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show Monday, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says there is still a lot of work to do but he is happy FCA workers across Canada voted the deal in by a 78 per cent margin.

"I'm happy to announce that we have 78 per cent in favour of our new collective agreement, I'm just ecstatic right now; it's unbelievable the work the team has done down here," he says.

Some speculation on the level of commitment from FCA has surfaced on social media, but Cassidy says the commitment is in writing.

"I don't focus on that negativity anymore. When they say they've been burned, it's a different situation here," says Cassidy. "We have the commitment from the employer through a binding collective agreement that's been ratified, so we're going to move forward and continue to move forward in the right direction."

Cassidy says more than 400 laid off workers will return to Windsor Assembly Plant and an additional 1,000 jobs will be added for the new electric and hybrid platforms by 2024.

"We will be the only facility in North America to build three types of power trains, and on top of that, we're still going to continue with the Pacifica that we have today," he added.

Workers at Windsor Assembly Plant voted 86 per cent in favour of the contract locally.

The deal also includes improved benefits, a pay increase and a signing bonus.

— with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley.