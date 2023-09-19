Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Ford Motor Company 

A tentative agreement has been reached between Unifor and Ford Motor Company, covering more than 5,600 members at the Canadian Ford facilities.

The announcement was made by Unifor shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Unifor National President, Lana Payne, states that she believes with this tentative agreement that all of the items raised by members were addressed.

Payne also states that she believes this agreement will solidify the foundations on how Unifor will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada.

The collective agreement between Unifor and the company expired September 18 at 11:59 p.m., but a strike was diverted as Unifor received a "substantive offer" from Ford shortly before the Monday midnight deadline.

The new tentative agreement covers members of Unifor Locals 707, 200, 584, 1087, 240 and 1324 at Ford's Oakville Assembly Plant, Annex and Essex Engine Plants in Windsor, Ontario in addition to Parts Distribution Centres in Bramalea, Paris and Casselman in Ontario and Leduc, Alberta.

The union opened formal negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers on August 10 in Toronto.

On August 29, Unifor selected Ford Motor Company as the target company, focusing on negotiations with Ford to set the pattern agreement for the union's 18,000 members.

The details of the agreement will first be presented to Unifor members at Ford Motor Company in ratification meetings to be held in the near future.