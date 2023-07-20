Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Windsor Salt

Unifor has reached a tentative agreement with Windsor Salt.

According to Unifor, a tentative agreement has been signed between the bargaining committee representing members of Unifor Local 1959 and 240 and the employer, Windsor Salt.

The union began legal strike action in mid-February where workers have been off the job for 154 days.

The ratification vote will take place on July 26.

This round of bargaining is the first since Windsor Salt was purchased by Stone Canyon Industries in 2021, a U.S-based private holding firm.

Local 240 represents the office workers and Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields.

Nearly 250 unionized workers are on strike at the mine.

