Unifor reaches tentative contract agreement with Stellantis, ending brief strike

TORONTO - Unifor announced Monday it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a brief strike at the automaker.

More than 8,200 workers represented by Unifor had walked off the job at Stellantis facilities in Canada after the two sides failed to reach a deal by a Sunday deadline, however the union and the company continued to negotiate through the night.

The deal with the automaker behind such brands as Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep comes after Unifor reached earlier agreements with Ford Motor Co. and General Motors.

A strike by Unifor at GM also lasted less than a day.

Details of the Stellantis agreement were not immediately available, but Unifor had been seeking the automaker to agree to the same core economic terms the union reached with the other big companies.

The union said last week it was also working on specifics from Stellantis on its electric vehicle plans for its Canadian plants.