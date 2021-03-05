Unifor Reaches Tentative Deal with HBPO

Unifor Local 444 has reached a tentative deal with HBPO.

Friday's agreement is the final deal reached with "feeder four" parts suppliers in Windsor. Workers at ZF/TRW ratified a new, three-year contract last weekend that set the patterns for Avancez, Dakkota and HBPO.

The pattern agreement ratified with ZF/TRW includes a 7.3 per cent wage increase over the length of the contract with a $2,750 performance bonus and a $1,500 Christmas bonus.

Details of the remaining three deals have not been released.

Avancez workers will vote to ratify their deal at 9 a.m. Saturday with Dakkota set for 10:30 a.m. and HBPO at 12:30 p.m.. Votes will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All four companies supply parts to Windsor Assembly Plant.