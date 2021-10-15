Unifor's president wants members to 'know the facts' on vaccine policies

Unifor's national president wants union members to know that mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies will likely be upheld in any court case or arbitration hearings.

Jerry Dias told AM800's The Morning Drive that if members decide not to get vaccinated, there is a very strong risk that they will be disciplined, which includes being fired and that they will stay fired.

Dias says they have to tell their members the real facts.

"The bottom line is, we checked this all out with our lawyers, and companies that implement mandatory vaccine policies, those policies are likely to be upheld in arbitration hearings and courts," he says.

Dias believes it's dishonest for unions to tell their members that they'll be okay if they choose not to get vaccinated.

"We can't say 'don't worry about it, you're good.' When at the end of the day, they won't be good," he says. "So there's some unions that have already taken the strong neutral position, we'll fight to the bitter end and then they have to backtrack once their lawyers said 'you better tell you members they get fired as a result of non-compliance, that they'll probably stay fired.'"

Stellantis announced Thursday that a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for anyone entering any of the sites owned by the automaker, including the Windsor Assembly Plant, will go into effect Dec. 17.

All employees, contractors, service provider workers and visitors at Stellantis sites in Canada will be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status prior to entering a Stellantis facility.

A company spokesperson tells AM800 News that the consequences for not complying with the vaccination policy will be severe and are not limited to, but including termination of employment. Approved medical or religious exemptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.