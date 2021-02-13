Unifor saying JD Norman Industries Filing for Bankruptcy Protection

It's not the news Unifor Local 195 wanted to share with its members at JD Norman Industries.

President Emile Nabbout says the American based company has told the union it's in the process of filing for bankruptcy protection.

He says the company's CEO and Human Resources Director shared the news with local on Friday.

Nabbout says following the discussion, the local held a conference call with its members.

"It's not a good news, the company it is falling apart and they're filing for bankruptcy protection which is information we didn't have before," says Nabbout.

He says the union continues to push for severance for its members.

"I'm not sure this owner JD Norman has any ability to assist the worker or to provide any information in this nature," says Nabbout.

Nabbout says his members did not take the news well.

"The workers are devastated," says Nabbout. "They were in shock. They feel they've been robbed. They feel it's crime committed against them because of lack of legislation and because the business community is able to do this over and over and over and JD Norman is not the first company has done that."

As heard on AM800 News last weekend, workers at the east Windsor auto parts plant were locked out by the company without notice last Friday.

According to the union, more than 60 people work at the facility on Hawthrone Drive.

The local has set up a blockade outside of the plant and is not allowing the company to remove plants from the building.

Nabbout says the local is also working with the national union and its legal department.