Unifor says the Time for Single Sports Betting is Now

Windsor West MP Brian Masse has launched another effort to get single sports betting legalized in Canada.

New Democrat Brian Masse co-wrote a letter Friday to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Justice Minister David Lametti, asking them to deliver single-wager sports betting.

The letter, which follows a letter from the five major sports league commissioners on June 8, says it's an added attraction to help the industry recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy speaks to media at the union's hall at 1855 Turner Rd. on Wednesday March 18, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

The union representing Caesars Windsor employees is applauding the move by Masse.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the union has been lobbying for the change for more than a decade.

"Casinos are down; they can build this sports book. They're opening up in Michigan and New York and here we are again behind," he says.

Cassidy believes single sports betting would be a boost for casinos coming out of the pandemic.

"This costs the government nothing, it's a positive thing that we can do. They need to get this done so when the casinos open back up, potentially, we can have the sports book there," he says.

At the end of the day, Cassidy says it's about jobs.

"Hopefully they'll move this forward and bring the single sports betting in. I can tell you we continue to push because it's about jobs," he says.

Cassidy says single sports betting could create anywhere from 100 to 150 new jobs.

Casinos in Ontario, including Caesars Windsor, has been closed since mid-March.