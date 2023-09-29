Unifor sets deadline in General Motors negotiations

Unifor has set a negotiations deadline with General Motors.

Negotiations are underway to secure a tentative agreement that follows the pattern set with Ford.

Unifor has informed GM that the union has set a negotiating deadline for Monday, October 9 at 11:59 p.m.

In a statement provided by Unifor, it says that the bargaining committees are now focused on locking in the pattern agreement at General Motors.

All of the significant increases to pensions, wages, health benefits, and more must now be bargained with GM.

The gains negotiated in the pattern include an improved wage package, reducing the grow-in from eight years to four years, a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus for full-time employees and a $4,000 bonus for TPTs.

The union that represents 5,600 workers at Ford confirmed on September 24 that its members had ratified a three-year contract with the automaker.