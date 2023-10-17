Unifor sets deadline in Stellantis negotiations

A strike deadline has been set by Unifor in negotiations with Stellantis.

Unifor announced Tuesday that a strike deadline has been set for October 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Negotiations will focus on Stellantis following the pattern agreement previously set with Ford of Canada and General Motors.

Unifor's National President, Lana Payne, writes in a statement that the union is looking forward to this next, and final round of talks with the Detroit automakers.

A strike was diverted for Ford members as a deal was made at the last possible moment at their deadline.

Meanwhile, General Motors members did go on strike when their deadline hit, but an agreement was met just 12 hours later.

President of Unifor Local 444, Dave Cassidy, told AM800 News on Monday that Stellantis members in Windsor have said that the pattern 'wasn't good enough'.

Unifor represents more than 8,200 members at Stellantis facilities in Canada, including the Windsor Assembly Plant, Brampton Assembly Plant, Etobicoke Casting Plant, Red Deer Parts Distribution Centre and Mississauga Parts Distribution Centre.