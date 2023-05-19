Unifor sets priorities for contract talks with Detroit Three automakers

The Unifor Special Auto Council is setting its list of priorities ahead of contract negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers.

The union is listing pensions, wages, transition plans as autoworkers shift to producing electric vehicles, and confirmation of new investment and product lines as key priorities.

During Special Auto Council this week in London, delegates raised concerns over rising inflation, income security during retooling for EV production, hiring and retention challenges including for Skilled Trades and the unionization of new EV facilities, among others.

Lana Payne, Unifor National President, says a lot of product has been decided and they need to secure that in bargaining.

"We need to look at the timelines for the retooling that will need to happen in these plants. We need to make sure our members have decent income security during that period, because worker retention will be key and some of these retoolings may take more time than we like," eh says.

Contract talks for the union's 20,000 auto sector members at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis will get underway in August of 2023.

Payne says we need to make sure that we're building on this growing footprint that we're seeing in Canada.

"These are exciting times, $25-billion in the last couple of years has been invested in this industry and we know there are more investments to be had out there," she says.

Payne says they want to make sure their members are protected during the transition to electric vehicles.

:But also getting back to the basics of what we it is we need to do with this round of collective bargaining, which is improvements in pensions, improvements in wages and obviously looking at the transition period and making sure income security issues during that period," she adds.

The Unifor collective agreement covers members working at auto assembly plants, powertrain facilities, casting and stamping operations, parts distribution centres, office and clerical workers, as well as fire and security units.

Unifor has not yet announced which company it will select to set the contract pattern for the remaining rounds of bargaining with the other companies.