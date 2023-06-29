Unifor to begin contract talks with Detroit 3 on Aug. 10

Bargaining for a new contract between the Detroit Three automakers and the union representing its Canadian workers will begin August 10.

On Wednesday, Unifor served Ford, General Motors and Stellantis notice to bargain on behalf of 18,000 members whose collective agreements are set to expire in September 2023.

In May, the Unifor Special Auto Council laid out its list of priorities ahead of contract negotiations.

The priorities include pensions, wages, transition plans as autoworkers shift to producing electric vehicles, and confirmation of new investment and product lines as key priorities.

John D'Agnolo, president of Unifor Local 200 representing Ford workers in Windsor, will serve as the Ford Master Bargaining Chair.

He the focus of talks has already been on worker security, wages and pensions.

"We can bargain everything but the kitchen sink but if we don't have the jobs, it means nothing. We always make sure we focus on worker security on top of, when you think about pensions, we haven't had pension increases for many, many years, and the wage scale," he says.

D'Agnolo says with inflation it's important that the members get increases.

Ford's Windsor Annex Engine Plant is currently operating three shifts to produce the 6.8-litre and 7.3-litre V8 engines for use in the Super Duty truck series produced at its Kentucky Truck Plant.

D'Agnolo says they will always be looking to secure more work for the future.

"The future is the BEVs {battery electric vehicles}. We do build combustion engines here at the Windsor site, the number-one selling vehicle. But at the same time, we're going to get to a point where people are focused on the battery electric vehicles," he says.

The Unifor collective agreement covers members working at auto assembly plants, powertrain facilities, casting and stamping operations, parts distribution centres, office and clerical workers, as well as fire and security units.

The union has yet to announce which company it will select to set the contract pattern for the remaining rounds of bargaining with the other companies.