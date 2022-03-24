Unifor to pause election process to replace Jerry Dias

The process to replace Jerry Dias as Unifor national president is being paused while the union deals with allegations against the former labour leader.

Unifor national secretary-treasurer Lana Payne says the executive board moved a motion March 22 to have a pause in the election process.

The decision comes after Unifor announced March 23 that Dias stands charged with breaching the code of ethics and democratic practices of the Unifor constitution

An independent external investigation alleges Dias accepted $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.

The union's executive board will now hold a hearing into the matter.

On March 11, Dias notified the Unifor National Executive Board of his immediate retirement due to health issues and then announced March 23 that he is entering a rehabilitation facility.

Payne says under the union's constitution, if a vacancy occurs 120 prior before the constitutional convention, then there must be a special convention.

"Our board will be dealing with the issues around a special convention when we meet again in a week or two," she says. "We have to have notice, I think, out in the next three weeks to be able to give information to our members about that."

On Feb. 1, 2022, the Unifor national executive board endorsed Scott Doherty, the executive assistant to Dias, to become the next national union president.

Dave Cassidy, President of Unifor Local 444 in Windsor, announced on Feb. 22 that he would also be seeking the position as national president.

Payne says national executive board has not reconsidered its endorsement of Doherty.

"Our board is open to make a motion at any single time, it's a democratic body. I'll leave it to the national executive board to do that," she added.

Unifor's 2022 Constitutional Convention is scheduled to take place in Toronto from Aug. 8-12.