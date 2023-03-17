Unifor, Windsor Salt heading back to the bargaining table

Talks aimed at ending the four-week-old strike at Windsor Salt are set to resume next week.

In a joint statement on Thursday afternoon, Unifor Local 1959 and Local 240 and Windsor Salt, who is now owned by U.S. based Stone Canyon Industries, has announced they will return to the bargaining table.

The statement says bargaining will begin starting Wednesday, March 22.

It also states that the union and the company had engaged in informal discussions earlier this week about a path to returning to the table.

As a result of those discussions, they believe a return to the bargaining table is in the best interest of both parties.

Earlier this week, Unifor National President Lana Payne wrote a letter to the Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development of Ontario Monte McNaughton, and the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon Smith asking the officials to fight for Windsor employees.

250 unionized workers have been off the job since February 17 to back contract demands.

Shortly after the workers began to picket, Stone Canyon representatives stated the company refused to discuss any monetary items without agreements from the union to allow widespread contracting out of union jobs.

Workers impacted by the strike are in the office, the Ojibway Mine and the evaporation processing fields.