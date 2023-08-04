Unifor working to resume contract talks to end Windsor Salt strike

The union representing workers at Windsor Salt have been in contact with the company as they look for a way to end an over five month long strike.

Unifor Local 1959 president Bill Wark says they've reached out to the company to develop a path for resolution but there is no timeline for contract talks to renew.

Negotiations were paused on July 26 after striking workers rejected a tentative deal reached between the union and the company, Stone Canyon Industries, a U.S-based private holding firm that purchased Windsor Salt in 2021.

Wark says some of the items around seniority remain a strong item for the workers.

He says they are taking the next steps but there is no timeline at this moment...

"We've reached out to the company and we've been in contact with the Windsor Salt company, and we look forward to developing a path for resolution."

He says they will try to develop a path forward and hopefully get the outstanding issues resolved...

"After five months, almost six months come the 17th of August, there's a frustration. But I know with resolve we can settle things. I'm very hopeful."

Wark says give the length of time the workers have been on strike, they remain upbeat...

"Their spirits are and they're in incredibly good shape given the time period. But it does wear on families after a given or an extraordinary length of time."

Unifor Local 240 represents office workers at Windsor Salt while and Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields.

Nearly 250 unionized workers are be on strike since Feb. 17.