Union Excited to See Caesars Windsor Workers Back to Work

Ontario will be moving into Step 3 of reopening a few days early on July 16 and that's good news for Caesars Windsor.

Unifor Local 444 represents more than 2,200 workers at the casino, most of whom have been laid off since March of last year with the exception of a few weeks last October.

Under Step 3 casinos will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity.

Union President Dave Cassidy tells The Afternoon News that means amenities like gaming tables and slot machines will likely go back in service on July 16.

He says around 300 workers are already in the facility for set-up, maintenance and training.

"Caesars will be calling back some dealers to get some training in and to be able to open," he says. "We've been down for quite some time and there's some specific training that needs to be done and maybe some refreshers for our dealers."

Cassidy says everyone is excited to get back to work, but the goal is to get everyone back on the job.

"We're going to continue to push the government to say we should be open 100 per cent based on our numbers here regionally. That's what we're really focused on," he added.

He says the floor plan at Caesars Windsor allows for plenty of room for physical distancing at full capacity.

"We are not sleeping until we get that 100 per cent opened up, which we think we should be opened up based on our regional numbers," he says.

Cassidy says 600 to 800 union members will be called back to work for the July 16 reopening.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides