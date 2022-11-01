Union expresses concern over Sunwing's proposed hiring of temporary foreign pilots

TORONTO - Unifor says it is concerned about Sunwing's proposed plan to hire temporary foreign pilots ahead of the busy winter travel season.

The union representing 16,000 members across Canada's aviation sector says that pilots hired under the proposed temporary foreign workers program will not meet Sunwing's training requirements.

Unifor says Sunwing is hiring temporary foreign pilots to address a labour shortage, but claims the airline has not done enough to fill open positions locally or invest in training.

Unifor says it has not been informed whether a risk assessment of the use of temporary foreign pilots has been completed to Canadian labour standards.

The union says Sunwing plans to hire roughly 65 foreign temporary pilots this winter.

Neither Sunwing nor Employment and Social Development Canada immediately responded to request for comment.