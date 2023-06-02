Union holding community barbeque on Saturday for striking Windsor Salt workers

With the Windsor Salt strike now over 100 days, striking workers want to say thank you for the support they've received from the community.

They're holding a pair barbeques on Saturday, the first at 12 p.m. at their Fine Salt facility on Prospect Avenue, and the second at 4:30 p.m. at the Ojibway Mine site on Morton Drive.

Nearly 250 unionized workers have been off the job since February 17 to back contract demands.

They're represented by Locals 1959 and 240.

Unifor 1959 president Bill Wark says they'll be cooking up hot dogs and hamburgers.

"As our way of saying thanks to the community for the tremendous support that we've received to date," he continued. "It's our little way and what we can do to say thank you on behalf of the workers."

Wark says they're hopeful of a good turnout based on the support to date.

"The community, trade unions, businesses that have supported us in this ongoing struggle. It's our little way of saying thank you, and to come out and meet the folks that are on the picket line."

He says workers remain steadfast in their beliefs and hope for a fair deal.

"Obviously it's been a challenge given the length of time, but the spirits are high. They remain as the struggle continues, and they are each and every day growing stronger and more steadfast," Wark stated.

Wark says they're still not having any in-person discussions with the company at this time.

According to the union, contracting out unionized positions and job security are key issues.

While the company says it's never been their intention to eliminate union jobs through subcontracting.

This round of bargaining is the first since Windsor Salt was purchased by U.S. based Stone Canyon Industries.

Workers impacted by the strike are in the office, the Ojibway Mine and the evaporation processing fields.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi