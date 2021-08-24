Union Leaders React to Proposed City of Windsor Vaccination Policy

Union leaders representing city workers and Windsor police officers are responding to a proposal from the City of Windsor for a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

President of CUPE Local 543, David Petten, believes it's wise for the city to proceed cautiously on this because it's such an important topic.

"It's important that we get it right. Providing that option right now I think works best until we have more information in terms of our members that are vaccinated or unvaccinated or still in the process," he says.

Council has approved a motion directing administration to put together a policy that would include city workers and extend to the Windsor Police Service and Enwin.

Windsor Police Association President Shawn McCurdy says as things stand, it's still a voluntary decision for members, but they have had preliminary discussions with their senior administrative staff.

"Obviously we have to keep in mind public safety, our members safety, and we also have to balance that with our members rights and freedoms under the charter," he says. "So, I can tell you that we're working with our senior administration to come up with a policy."

The proposed policy would see bi-weekly testing required for those who are unvaccinated.

Petten says his members are keenly interested in vaccinations, like many in the community.

"We have members that are supporting vaccinations, we also have members that have potential medical issues that would make getting a vaccination difficult for them. And of course we also have members who have certain religious beliefs that are not comfortable at this point getting a vaccination," he says.

McCurdy says he's heard from officers on both sides of the fence of the issue, which is why they need a policy that balances public safety with an individuals choice.

"In here at the police service my understanding is we've had a high vaccination rate amongst our members, similar to what's gone on across the province," he says. "However there are those members who might be medically exempt or would like the right to choose to make that decision."

CUPE Local 543 represents roughly 1,200 employees, and Petten says the union wants to a part of this decision.

"I think that's probably the best way to make these types of initiatives successful is that if you bring all of the stakeholders around the table then hopefully we can come up with something that works for everyone," he says.

Petten adds that prior to the Mayor's announcement they did have one meeting with senior administration staff on the topic and hope that continues.

The Police Association of Ontario is giving guidance and seeking legal advice in regards to vaccination policies, and McCurdy says they may see something in the coming days.

"I imagine we will have something in place in the coming days in regards to that. Nothing official here at the Windsor Police Service yet that's mandatory, but we are actively communicating in regards to it," he adds.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says council has asked administration to bring the policy back September 7.

With files from Aaron Mahoney and Rob Hindi