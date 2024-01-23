Union president calling on the City of Windsor to do more to recruit and retain talent

The president of the union that represents 1600 municipal, social services, and environmental workers with the City of Windsor is calling upon administration to do more to recruit and retain talent.

David Petten, President, CUPE Local 543 appeared before council Monday as part of the public consultations for the 2024 budget process.

"Unfortunately if we do not take more concrete measures soon, Windsorites and their services will suffer," said Petten.

He says recruitment and retention was a big focus in their last round of bargaining and expects the same when the next round starts in October.

Petten then pointed to the S.T.A.R. (Staff Appreciation & Recognition) committee request for employee appreciation.

"It highlights something that I believe is very revealing. The committee is requesting a budget increase which is more in line with comparator municipalities. You will note the city's funding rate compared to the noted comparators. You can see that there is a significant deficit in our funding levels."

He says there is a "significant wage grid deficit" when it comes to frontline staff compared to comparator municipalities.

"Over the years, administration has recognized the need to adjust management wages through their market salary reviews, but not frontline staff. I believe that this has a significant impact on the city's ability to compete for or even retain competent and reliable staff. This one issue alone will continue to place city services at risk and needs to be addressed sooner rather than later."

Petten called on administration to increase the ability of staff to work from home by another day from the current two day maximum.

"Feedback from members is encouraging. Working from home still allows them to get their work done while reducing some of life's stressors that come from the commute or the added financial costs of going into the workplace. Also a commitment to trialing a four day work week, with budget dollars to assess its impact and success, would show the city's commitment to recruiting the best and brightest staff."

City council will continue the budget process on Monday Jan. 29, 2024.