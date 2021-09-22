Union president says workers frustrated with ongoing microchip shortage at Windsor Assembly Plant

Workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be back on the job next week.

As heard on AM800 news on Tuesday, the company informed the union that the minivan plant will be running the week of September 27.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the plant was originally suppose to be down next week.

He says the union got word from the company Tuesday afternoon.

"On Monday we were sent a notice and everybody was sent a notice that we we'll be down September 27 and then yesterday afternoon, the front people called and said that we're working next week, we have some chips."

He says it's been a frustrating situation.

"Next week will be our 13th week only working the entire year so it's been frustrating for our members for sure," he continued. "I mean not just at Windsor Assembly Plant but our auto suppliers as well right."

He says auto suppliers are also impacted.

"This has just been a nightmare. I mean on top of this pandemic we're in and everything else, it's just been a nightmare. Now that the sales are there, drive by a dealership and take a look, there's no vehicles there," Cassidy said.

The Windsor Assembly Plant has only operated 12 weeks in 2021. Next week marks week 13.

The plant has been down most of the year because of an ongoing microchip shortage that has impacted the global auto industry.

It last ran in early August.

More than 4,000 employees work at the assembly plant.