Union Reaches Tentative Deal with Kautex

Unifor Local 195 members have a tentative deal with Kautex in Windsor, Ont.

Talks extended past a midnight deadline Friday, but Local President Emile Nabbout says the union and Kautex found some middle ground and struck a tentative agreement Saturday morning.

Details won't be released until workers have had a chance to review the deal, according to Nabbout.

"The bargaining committee, local union and national officials, we're all on bored to endorse this tentative deal," Nabbout says.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic has put stress on both sides of the bargaining table.

"The employer believes the pandemic put a lot of stress on them, but our workers worked during the pandemic and they feel they deserved to have a share of the pie," he added.

Nabbout says a ratification vote will be held at some point next week.

There are roughly 250 employees at Kautex, which is part of the automobile parts manufacturing industry.