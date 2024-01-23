Union representing paramedics reaches settlement on grievances filed over vaccine mandates

The union representing paramedics, EMS logistics and support staff in Windsor-Essex says it has reached settlement agreements with The County of Essex for some of their members on grievances filed over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

James Jovanovic, President of CUPE Local 2974 says negotiations started in October 2023.

"The parties entered into negotiations to try and reach a settlement for the ongoing grievances and we've successfully done so. Our members are quite happy with the results."

He says when the mandates were rolled out, a portion of his members were against them.

"Our local took the stance that those decisions were only appropriate to be made in consultation with your doctor, free from any type of political or public coercion. So we fought for that right of those members."

He says the terms of the settlement are confidential.

"On behalf of the local, all I'll say is that we're very pleased with the results and all of the effected members are as well to our knowledge."

Jovanovic says approximately 15 members were affected.