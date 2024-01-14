Union temporarily delays Transit Windsor strike, buses to operate as normal Monday

The union representing Transit Windsor workers have temporarily put strike action on hold while it continues to negotiate a contract with the City.

“For the sake of Transit Windsor riders and the community, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 616, representing almost 300 workers of Transit Windsor, will temporarily delay their strike and service disruptions that were scheduled to begin at 12:01 am, January 15, 2024 - if a tentative agreement is not reached today,” the union stated in a news release issued Sunday evening.

"We care about our riders who rely on Transit Windsor to safely get to work, school, the doctor, and other destinations on time, but our members deserve a fair contract that allows them to provide for their families and keeps up with the cost of inflation," said ATU International President John Costa.

ATU local 616 issued a 72-hour strike notice to the City of Windsor on Thursday.

The two sides have been meeting around the clock all weekend with ATU stating their members have flagged wages and benefits, health and safety, and operational concerns among their priorities for a new contract.

The union says the parties maintain opposing positions on some issues, especially federally legislated sick days that the employer is seeking concessions for.

“We are committed to remaining at the bargaining table for a few more days to negotiate a fair deal – but Transit Windsor management has been unfair and will have to significantly improve their offer,” said ATU Local 616 President Dragan Markovic.

The ATU will hold a press conference on Tuesday Jan. 16 at 12:00 p.m. to provide an update on negotiations.