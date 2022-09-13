Union workers hit picket line at Performance Ford

32 workers at Performance Ford in Windsor have hit the picket line.

Unifor Local 195 officials, who represent the workers, say they took a tentative agreement to the membership on Monday which was turned down.

Financial secretary Sarkis Gaspar says there were a couple of reasons behind the decision.

"Main issue with the whole thing, it's money and the pensions," he continued. "They're the main issues, I cannot go into the numbers but that's basically the issues for now."

Gaspar says it's not all members of the dealership on the line, with the union members representing mostly mechanics, shipping and receiving, and parts advisors.

He says talks haven't been easy, leading to the walkout at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

"It's a little bit challenging and hopefully, the company approached us a half an hour ago, and we will be talking with the company sometime today."

The workers have been met with lots of honking from people passing by, something Gaspar says is great to see.

"It's very good. It makes us feel very powerful with the support from the community and the membership," he said.

The union is hoping to resume contract talks with the dealership later today.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi