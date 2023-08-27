Unionized Stellantis workers in Windsor vote in favour of strike action

Unionized workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant have given their bargaining team a strike mandate as contract talks resume Monday with Stellantis.

The workers, represented by Unifor Local 444, voted 98.1 per cent in favour of strike action during a membership vote Sunday at Caesars Windsor.

Unifor opened contract talks with Stellantis, Ford Motor Company and General Motors on Aug. 11 as negotiations focus on new three-year contracts for 18,000 unionized workers employed by the Detroit 3 automakers.

The national union has listed pensions, wages, transition plans as autoworkers shift to producing electric vehicles, and confirmation of new investment and product lines as key priorities in talks.

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says the reason the company is making profits is because of workforce they have.

"We need to share in the wealth, whatever that looks like with some of the proposals," he says. "We have the corporation making a lot of money and if the corporation is making a lot of money, they need to make sure the workers are getting their worth as well."

Cassidy says when they look at the overall wage package, they also need to consider pensions, benefits and wages.

"There's a fine line when it comes to the whole overall cost but when we talk about wages specifically, people are talking about cost of living, people are talking about whether they get profit sharing, people are talking about whether it will be hourly increases. There's all those things that factor in," he says.

Cassidy says they will be pushing when they meet with Stellantis on Monday.

"Start getting some language signed, start giving indication to Lana Payne that we want to lead and we want to start setting our own destiny, that's a big issue for us as well," he adds.

The current agreements are set to expire Sept. 18.

A target company to set the pattern for negotiations has yet to be announced by the union.