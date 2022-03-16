Unionized workers at Caesars Windsor support strike action to back contract demands

Unionized workers at Caesars Windsor are sending a message to their employer.

According to a social media post from Unifor Local 444, workers have voted 94 per cent in favour of strike action if needed to back contract demands.

The union held an online strike authorization vote on Tuesday.

Representatives from local 444 and the casino began contract talks last month.

There are roughly 1,800 unionized workers at Caesars Windsor.

Most of the workers have been off the job for close to two years because of COVID-19 restrictions, closures and capacity limits.

The current collective agreement was extended in 2021 amid the pandemic and is set to expire April 2nd.