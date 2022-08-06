Unions representing hospital workers share a list of steps to tackle staff shortages

Unions representing hospital workers in Ontario have shared a list of steps they want the province to take to tackle staff shortages and say they have reached a quote ``unprecedented'' level.

Measures include more safety and mental health supports for staff, more financial incentives to help with retention and hiring, as well as expanded post-secondary options for health jobs.

They also called again for the province to raise wages and scrap Bill 124.

This week, Premier Doug Ford indicated no more raises were coming and pointed to a retention bonus announced earlier this year for nurses.