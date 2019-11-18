Unique Condo Project Approved in Kingsville

A unique condo project has been approved in the Town of Kingsville.

Typically you think about residential units when you think about a condominium, but in the case of 86 Wigle Ave., it's expected to be used for industrial or commercial uses.

Mayor Nelson Santos says the building is already there, it just needs to be partitioned according to the need.

"Which allows them to basically, within one building, single out every unit as a separate use under whatever agreement the condominium group will have in place," says Santos.

He says the plan means the ownership has considerable flexibility.

"It allows the space to kind of be evolving based on the need and the requirement of the renter. The one that's taking over the ownership of the condo piece. Whether that's for 6 months or a year or for 5 years or long term."

Santos says the uses could be as varied as storage of recreational vehicles and small manufacturing.

"With the spaces that they have in place there, it does provide a unique location where you're looking to fit in even small entrepreneur needs within the community there could be a space there available"

The 48,000 square foot project is going to consist of 45 units when fully completed.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon