United Autoworkers strikes grow as 7,000 more workers hit pickets against Detroit's big automakers
DETROIT - The United Auto Workers union says its two-week strike against Detroit automakers will spread to 7,000 more workers at a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing, Michigan.
Union President Shawn Fain told workers on a video appearance Friday that negotiations haven't broken down but Ford and GM have refused to make meaningful progress.
Jeep maker Stellantis was spared from the third round of strikes.