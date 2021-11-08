United States reopens land border crossings for non-essential travel

Many Canadians with family members living in the U-S have been waiting a long time for this -- the reopening of the American land border for non-essential travel.

It happened first thing this morning.

However, there are still some rules that need to be followed, including proof of vaccination to head south, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test to return to Canada.

The Canada Border Services Agency issued a statement last week reminding would-be travellers the test must be taken no more than 72 hours before travel.

Later today, New York Congressman Brian Higgins will join with mayors and community leaders from both sides of the border to urge Ottawa to abandon a rule that requires a costly COVID-19 test to return to Canada.

Officials say the complaints about the test have been heard and the requirement is under review.

The border had been closed for nearly 20 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.