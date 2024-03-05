United Way and Windsor & District Labour Council hosting Tampon Tuesday event

United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County and the Windsor & District Labour Council are hosting the 8th annual Tampon Tuesday event tonight.

The event celebrates International Women's Day, which is later this week, and creates awareness about an issue facing people who live in poverty.

Officials say many people in Windsor struggle to purchase menstrual hygiene products for themselves or their dependents, and may have to go without causing them to miss activities like work or school.

Individuals, businesses, and community groups are invited to stop by Harbour House Waterfront Eatery this evening, to deliver donations of menstrual hygiene products.

There are local high schools that are also holding collection drives to support Tampon Tuesday, as well as the University of Windsor.

The products will be distributed to people in need through the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association's network of 15 organizations, along with other food banks, shelters and organizations, including Project Hope, Hiatus House, House of Sophrosyne, Pozitive Pathways, Street Help and United Way's On Track to Success Program & Summer Eats for Kids.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Manager of labour programs and services at United Way Leilani Logronio says these products are among the most requested, yet least donated items at local food banks and shelters.

"When we look at Tampon Tuesday, this event is about bringing people together, labour, businesses, everyone in our community," she continued. "To celebrate our progress, but also to recognize that there is more work that has to be done."

That's because, as Logronio lays out, there's a growing need for these products in the community.

"Even though Tampon Tuesday has made an impact on the issue, period poverty profoundly impacts vulnerable people in our community. But we can't stop there, beyond menstrual products ensuring access to other necessities like healthy food through programs like Summer Eats for Kids is crucial."

She says this can be a topic that makes people uncomfortable, or is something they don't want to talk about, but the effectiveness of the event over time has lessened some of that stigma.

"We're already in our eighth year, and I feel there has been a growing support and it continues to grow. Where people are becoming with even saying Tampon Tuesday, with the growing support we make the conversation around period poverty and menstrual hygiene more of the normal, as opposed to the stigma that was," she said.

The event runs between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Harbour House Waterfront Eatery located at 9550 Riverside Drive East.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides