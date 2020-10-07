United Way Annual Fundraising Campaign to Focus on Pandemic Challenges

The United Way of Windsor-Essex County has officially launched its 2020 fundraising campaign.

The kick-off had to be scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions, but CEO Lorraine Goddard says the mission has never been stronger or more urgent.

Goddard says many of the region's most vulnerable residents are having a tough time during the pandemic resulting in an increased demand on local food banks and and various other supports.

She says they're setting their fundraising goal high and hoping for the best.

"We're looking to raise what we have raised in the past which is around $5.2-million.," says Goddard. "We do recognize that it is ambitious. We know that there's a lot of uncertainty right now in the community, however, we do know that there is a lot of need out there."

She says COVID-19 has brought forward a number of new challenges.

"There is concern about people's access to food, mental health and well being, children and youth education and general isolation among seniors and others who are more vulnerable," says Goddard.

She says, with the community's help, the United Way is ready to step up.

"We really want to be able to respond to these urgent and emerging needs as, globally, we try to tackle this pandemic and a vaccine is realized and administered," adds Goddard.

The United Way's launch party was hosted by AM800's own Mike Kakuk and Lisa Williams.

CLICK HERE to find more information on how to donate to the United Way.

With files from Kristylee Varley