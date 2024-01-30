United Way Dinner Anywhere in the World Raffle to benefit local kids

United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County is offering locals the chance for a dining experience anywhere in the world, while also supporting kids here at home.

Officials have brought back their Dinner Anywhere in the World raffle, which gives residents a shot at a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience, all while helping to reduce the number of kids continuing to live in poverty as adults in our area.

The lucky winner of the raffle will receive an all-inclusive package, including airfare, accommodations, and a delectable dinner experience for two.

Officials say people can imagine the excitement of choosing their dream destination, up to a maximum value of $11,000 CAD.

Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25.

Raffle Manager Nicole Cozad says they're currently in the process of selling as many tickets as possible.

"We printed 6,870 tickets. We are over the half way mark, I think we're around the 4,500 mark and we're really looking to hopefully sell out this raffle," she said.

Cozad says people can imagine a dinner date anywhere in the world, from the streets of Paris, to the wonders of Rome, or even a tropical paradise.

"This raffle has been held for a few years at United Way. People have gone to Hawaii or Greece, just kind of anywhere that you can imagine. Also we have some great other prizes, our second prize is a J.P. Wiser's Whisky Tasting for 20 at Hiram Walker. This is a very popular prize and everyone is excited for that one."

The real winners of the raffle will be local kids, as the funds raising will help remove obstacles created by poverty to enable youth to focus on learning the important skills they need to graduate, such as math and literacy.

All funds raised will stay local, and go towards United Way's Cradle to Career strategy.

Cozad says only do people have a chance to win incredible prizes, but their support will help local families work towards a brighter future.

"Basically right now, 1 in 7 kids in Windsor-Essex County are living in poverty, which is the highest rate nationally. In some of our priority areas, which is West Windsor, Downtown Windsor, and Leamington, we have 1 in 3 children living in poverty. So this is something we're extremely focused on, changing these stats," she stated.

The draw will take place on February 16 at 12:30 p.m. at the United Way office located at 300 Giles Blvd E.

Anyone interested in tickets can find them online or over the phone: 519-259-6147.

Other prizes possible to be won through the raffle include a Caesars Windsor Staycation and a "Follow the Flavours" Tour sponsored by Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.