United Way Launches Summer Eats for Kids

United Way Windsor-Essex has launched Sumer Eats for Kids.

Starting on Tuesday, six schools throughout Essex County will offer weekly food boxes free of charge for families in need of food support over the summer.

That's according to Director of United Way Programs Liam Giles-Hayes, who chatted about the program with AM800's Kyle Horner on Live and Local over the weekend.

Healthy snacks, fruits and vegetables will be available.

"Families and kids can come on up and get a free box of food once a week," he says. "A lot of families need the support of the school nutrition programs, so while those schools are out, we want to make sure that kids get access to food over the summer" says Giles-Hayes.

There will be more than just food available with items like books and physical activity equipment included as well.

Giles-Hayes says the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt all summer.

"We're still recovering as a community and a lot of folks are still unemployed, so we wanted to step up as United Way," he added.

Pick ups will be on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Elementary, Catholic Central High School in Windsor and St. Louis Catholic Elementary in Leamington.

A second pick-up day is available in Windsor on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Gate Public School, Dougall Avenue Public School and Frank W. Begley Public School.

More information on how to donate or volunteer for the program can be found at the WIndsor-Essex United Way website.