United Way of Chatham launches civil action against former employee

A civil action against a former employee of United Way of Chatham has been launched.

In a news release, United Way of Chatham says it has launched the action against the former employee because of alleged misappropriation of funds.

The United Way says its board and executive team are taking the matter very seriously and are ensuring transparency to its supporters.

According to the news release, the United Way says the claim is underway and it follows a period of due diligence and thorough investigation by an audit firm.

The United Way says the employee named in the suit is no longer with the organization and says it cannot comment on the identity or specifics of the case while Chatham-Kent police investigate.

The charitable organization says it has already strengthened security protocols and is troubled by the the alleged misconduct of the former employee.

The release also thanks former CEO Barb Palace for her support in identifying the concern and assisting with the internal investigation.