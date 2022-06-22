United Way of Windsor-Essex County launches annual summer programs fundraising campaign

United Way of Windsor-Essex County launches their annual summer programs fundraising campaign this month.

There are two programs being launched. One is called 'Summer Eats for Kids', which provides children and families living in low-income homes with nutritious food during the summer months when schools are closed.

The other is called the 'Backpacks for Success', which provides students in kindergarten through grade 12 in Windsor-Essex with backpacks filled with grade-appropriate supplies they need for school.

United Way is asking for community support to raise $110,000 for Summer Eats for Kids and $40,000 for Backpacks for Success.

Liam Giles-Hayes, the Director of Programs at United Way, explains why the Summer Eats for Kids program is so vital to those in the community.

"Families tell us loud and clear that the supports of those nutrition programs at school are so important for their family. Especially if they're living from paycheque to paycheque," he explains. "And so this additional support that we can provide in terms of food for families in our community over those two summer months really help them make their ends meet."

He explains that families can come by the designated spots and pick up food and activity kits for their children this summer.

He says each box has about $40 worth of food.

"We all know what it's like to have kids at home over the summer, especially if you think about all those children snack items that are so hard to keep in your cupboards, right, so we want to help reduce that extra burden that happens for families over the summer, and provide them with those activity kits, but as well as food for them to have."

Giles-Hayes stresses the importance of donations to support the Backpacks for Success program.

"We know how important that is, no kid we want in our community showing up to that first day of school without the backpack, without the school supplies they need to learn. So this is another great program that people can help support, and ensure that kids have the school supplies they need to be successful."

United Way will be serving over 3200 boxes of food this summer, and preparing 2,000 backpacks to ensure kids in the community have access to healthy nutritious food over the summer, and supplies to begin school in September.

Summer Eats for Kids runs from July 5 to August 25, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Tuesdays, they will be located at Marlborough Public School, St. Angela's Catholic Elementary and St. Louis Catholic Elementary. On Thursdays they will be located at West Gate Public School, Dougall Ave. Public School and Frank W. Begley Public School.

More information for times and locations to pick up food boxes, or to donate to the backpack program can be found on the United Way website.