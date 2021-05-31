United Way Receives $475K Boost from Ford Windsor Services

A local non-profit received a huge boost in its fight to end poverty in Windsor-Essex.

Unifor Locals 200 and 240, Ford Windsor Operations, Penske Logistics Canada and Leadec Industrial Services gathered nearly $475,000 for United Way Windsor-Essex County.

Ford of Canada made the announcement Friday. United Way Windsor-Essex County CEO Lorraine Goddard says the money will go towards several programs including ProsperUs.

"Investing in strategies that support children from birth right through their career, ensuring the barriers that are preventing them from achieving independence and success are removed," she says.

Goddard thanked everyone for what must have been a challenging fundraising drive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They really had to think outside the box and ensure that the community could still be supported, but the fundraising had to be undertaken with the utmost safety precautions," added Goddard. "They really stepped up to the plate to give back to the community at a time with a lot of uncertainty and challenges."

The group has raised more than $52-million for the United Way Windsor-Essex County over the years.