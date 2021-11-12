United Way's Ujima Initiative gets $40,000 boost thanks to GHIBT

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project team, as part of its Community Benefits Plan, is donating $40,000 in support of United Way's Ujima initiative which will help to officially launch a new initiative for local students this winter.



The $40,000 donation being put towards the Ujima program is part of a larger $160,000 the project will provide to United Way between 2021 and 2024, with annual investments of $40,000.

Funding will go directly into supporting programs for Sandwich-area youth.

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority CEO Bryce Phillips says they heard from residents in Sandwich that partnerships with local agencies would be a key priority for a successful Community Benefits Plan tailored to the region.

"We're proud to assist United Way as they launch a program that will positively affect the future of local youth, and celebrates and supports the many cultures that make up Sandwich."

The Ujima initiative will support Black youth enrolled in United Way's On Track to Success program.

The word 'Ujima' means collective work, union and association in Swahili, and the initiative is an equity strategy that will provide cultural support and programs for Black youth.

Lorraine Goddard, CEO of United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County, says racially-marginalized youth face additional cultural and racial barriers navigating through school and in life.

"The Ujima initiative aims to provide a more culturally relevant program students in our On Track to Success program. We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation through the Community Benefits Plan from the Gordie Howe International Bridge project team," she added.

It was designed based on best practices and feedback from Black students and caregivers in the On Track to Success program.

In addition to On Track's goal of increasing high school graduation rates and post-secondary enrollment, the Ujima initiative outcomes include increased school attendance, community connections and resources, improved academic performance, as well as self-reported improvement in mental wellness and self-esteem.