University Climate Change Forum Receives Funding From the Feds



WINDSOR — A $125,0000 funding boost for the University of Windsor to support two climate change forums.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk made the announcement on Wednesday at the university's Welcome Centre.

The first forum called the Windsor Law Cities and Climate Action Forum begins Sunday, March 8th and runs for five days.

Associate Professor & Centre for Cities Director Anneke Smit says 140 students from across the province will take part in the forum.

She says they will learn about climate change and what actions can be done at the local level.

Smit says the funding will allow youth from across the province to attend the forum.

"The students will be here, 140 students from across the province to engage with academics, with politicians, with policy makers, with community advocates to learn more about climate change and in particular about the kinds of actions that they can take at the local level," says Smit.

Smit says it's the first year for the forum.

"We wouldn't be able to do this without the funding from the federal government," says Smit. "It will allow us to put on a series of events engaging different members of the community and really to have an impact across Ontario, working across all 444 Ontario's municipalities which we know are key to addressing climate change at the local level."

Kusmierczyk says 470 projects from across Canada applied for the funding under the government's Climate Action Fund.

"This is about engaging young people bringing them into the conversation and bringing young people not just into the conversation but into the attack, into the fight about climate change," says Kusmierczyk.

He says 19 projects were selected and will split about $3-million.