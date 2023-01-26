University of Windsor and Telus partnership to boost 5G research and innovation

A significant announcement from Telus and the University of Windsor.

The partnership that originally began in 2020 will now see the launch of a 5G connected campus and commercial lab to support advanced research with 5G technology, and establish the university as a go-to centre for innovation.

The $5-million in funding from Telus is part of a multi-year agreement to fuel the development of new applications for 5G technology.

The collaboration will not only support multidisciplinary research in the agriculture, advanced manufacturing, and connected and autonomous vehicles sectors, but will transform the UWindsor campus to enhance teaching, innovation, and collaboration.

Heather Pratt, Executive Director of Research and Innovation, says the University is very excited about the potential for this partnership.

In particular, Pratt says they will look to leverage the investment to support collaboration on the research and innovation side of things.

"The Center for Engineering and Innovation building for example being setup with that 5G infrastructure will really enable us to engage with industry as they're looking to take advantage of the opportunities that we're seeing in the auto industry, in terms of the connected and autonomous vehicles," she said.

Beyond the development of the 5G commercial lab, the central space in the Ed Lumley Centre for Engineering Innovation will be named the TELUS Atrium.

Officials say the area will foster collaborative concept discovery, ideation and creativity as students and researchers build solutions that meet today's global challenges.

Pratt says the most exciting opportunities are on the research and innovation side, but everyone on campus will see benefits.

"From the students perspective in their day to day use, they may see an increase in the connectivity and just the speed," she continued. "But I think we're seeing opportunities for identifying projects now by using and leveraging the 5G platforms."

Pratt says Wednesday's announcement was something she's been working at it for a number of years, and added that Telus and the University have had a good working relationship for a long time.

"We started the discussions on the 5G investments back in 2020, so really excited to expand our partnership opportunities to augment and enhance the research and innovation opportunities with the 5G technology."

Initial joint projects between Telus and the University include equipping connected vehicles for cross-border travel using 5G, developing new cybersecurity applications for connected and autonomous vehicles, and exploring the effective use of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors in high-tech greenhouses to enable more efficient food production.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi