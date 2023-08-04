University of Windsor and Windsor Police to conduct emergency response training

The University of Windsor alongside the Windsor Police Service will be conducting an emergency response training simulation.

On Wednesday, August 9 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., the simulation will take place on campus at Memorial Hall.

Windsor Police will be leading the training, and all regular campus activities will continue as usual.

This training is a proactive measure to enhance the overall safety and preparedness in the event of an emergency on campus.

The goal is to also familiarize everyone with proper emergency response protocols and to provide hands-on experience to officers.

Access to Memorial Hall will be restricted during the training exercise and community members are asked to avoid the area.

Campus Community Police will also be testing the University's Emergency Notifications system, which means university employees may receive test emails and text messages.

Do not be alarmed if you see Windsor police officers on campus during this time.

