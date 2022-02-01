University of Windsor buys former Windsor Star building on Ouellette Ave

We now know who will be moving into the former Windsor Star building.

According to CTV Windsor, the University of Windsor has purchased the property at 300 Ouellette Ave for $6.7-million.

There is no word yet as to what the university plans to do with the space as it continues to expand in the downtown core.

Star employees had to be out of the building by January 31 after their parent company, Postmedia, surrendered the lease on the property.

The newspaper had been a tenant at the building since 2012 when it moved from its home on Ferry St.

The majority of Star employees have been working from home since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

With respect to future plans, Postmedia says it's "evaluating as the COVID situation evolves."

— with files from CTV Windsor