University of Windsor Confirms Three New COVID-19 Cases

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at The University of Windsor.

According to Tuesday's release, the university says the latest infections are not related to each other or previously reported cases.

The university goes on to say the individuals are sell isolating and, "all appropriate protocols and cleaning measures have been taken."

There is no additional risk to the campus community and the university continues to work with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, according to the release.

Officials say most staff are already working remotely, but campus offices will close Wednesday and reopen on Jan. 4.

The virtual learning model will continue when classes resume on Jan. 7.

More information on COVID-19 and what students can expect heading into the New Year can be found on UWindsor's website.