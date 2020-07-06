University of Windsor Digital Athletes Hit World Stage

A pair of University of Windsor students are about to make history as Canada's first eSports competitors.

Mechanical engineering student Happy Ananum and masters in computer science graduate Sudiksha Khandulja will represent the Maple Leaf in the inaugural FISU eSports Challenge Football Challenge.

Both with compete in FIFA 20 on the PlayStation 4 platform in the group stage July 6 to 8.

The tournament attracted 32 male and 12 female qualifiers, according to the release.

In all, 44 student-athletes from 26 different countries and 41 different schools are set to compete with the finals scheduled for July 16.