University of Windsor extending mandatory mask mandate

The University of Windsor is extending its mandatory mask policy for those on campus.

The university has announced the mask policy will remain in effect for the entire month of May based on the recommendation of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and in concert with the post-secondary sector.

School officials cite Ontario being in the 6th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it prudent to keep layers of protection in place against COVID-19 transmission and infection.

The policy will be re-evaluated prior to May 31, 2022, and next steps will be communicated.