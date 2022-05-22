University of Windsor Extends Mask Mandate

The University of Windsor has extended their COVID-19 mask wearing policy again.

As reported on AM800 last month, the university extended their masking policy for those on campus, citing Ontario being in the 6th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After revaluation based on the recommendation of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and in alignment with numerous post-secondary institutions across the province, the mandate will stay in place until further notice.

The mask mandate remains in all indoor settings.

It is recommended that students, faculty and visitors wear masks outdoors.

Physical distancing is also recommended.



