University of Windsor faces cybersecurity incident

The University of Windsor faces a cybersecurity incident, which affected IT systems.



Once the university became aware of the incident, they immediately took steps to secure the systems and mitigate the impact to data and operations.

A team of leading external cybersecurity experts was engaged to conduct a full investigation.

This incident has affected some systems, including the UWindsor website, Blackboard, UWin Student site and other University systems, which are temporarily unavailable.

They are working with staff to ensure operations can continue, and keeping in contact with faculty and students to ensure they are able to complete course work and exams.



The investigation is ongoing at this time.