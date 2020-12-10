University of Windsor Gets Funding For Repairs and Upgrades

A funding boost for the University of Windsor.

The university is receiving $3.12-million from the provincial government.

The money will be used to make "critical repairs and upgrades" along with providing a modern and safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff.

Ross Romano, the Minister of Colleges and Universities, says it's a huge increase from the past year.

"This year the University of Windsor is seeing almost a 100 per cent increase to that fund and the U of Windsor will be receiving $3.12 million dollars as part of its share of the facilities renewal program funding," says Romano.

Rob Gordon, President of the University, says it is needed money to make repairs.

"Certainly there's going to be roof replacements for both Essex Hall and the Centre for English Language Development here on campus," says Gordon. "We are certainly utilizing the funds to support security and accessibility upgrades across campus including door accessibility improvements on a number of our buildings."

Gordon says on top of roof replacement and accessibility upgrades, it'll help pay for more work.

"Two other really important things for our student experience, exterior facade upgrades to the Chrysler Hall south and the Chrysler Hall north buildings are being planned," he says. "As well as classroom upgrades across the entire campus as part of our commitment with this important funding."

The funding announcement was made on Wednesday.

The funding is part of the province's $144-million Facilities Renewal Program for 2020-2021.

With files from Rob Hindi