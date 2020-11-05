University of Windsor has Second COVID-19 Case

The University of Windsor has its second confirmed case of COVID-19 in less than a week.

In a release, the university says the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed a case at a student residence Thursday. The university reported its first case Tuesday and says the cases are unrelated.

According to the release, both people affected are currently self-isolating and there is no further risk to the campus community.

The university has ramped up cleaning protocols in response and is working with the health unit on contact tracing.

A list of active COVID-19 cases on campus can be found on the university's website.